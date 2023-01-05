Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
BALLET: Cinderella; Jan 1 - Jun 7, 19:00
EXHIBITION: Cosmos Discovery Exhibition; Jan 1 - Feb 28, 09:00
EXHIBITION: 33 days with bears; Jan 1 - 6, 10:00
CONCERT: NEW YEAR'S CONCERT of the LÚČNICE choir and orchestra; Jan 8, 16:00
OPERA: The Bat – gala opera; Jan 8, 17:00
MUSICAL: Les Misérables in Bratislava; Jan 10 - 12, 19:00
EVENT: KAUFLAND WINTER GAMES 2023; Jan 13 - 15, 18:30
EVENT: Flea Market Drieňová; Jan 14, 08:00
MUSICAL: Nikola Tesla Endless Energy; Jan 14, 19:00
MUSICAL: Water (and blood) over water; Jan 15, 17:00
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions