Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

5. Jan 2023

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between January 5 and January 15, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

author
Ivana Adžić
Slovak Dances premiere at the SND Slovak Dances premiere at the SND (Source: Peter Brenkus)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

BALLET: Cinderella; Jan 1 - Jun 7, 19:00
EXHIBITION: Cosmos Discovery Exhibition; Jan 1 - Feb 28, 09:00
EXHIBITION: 33 days with bears; Jan 1 - 6, 10:00
CONCERT: NEW YEAR'S CONCERT of the LÚČNICE choir and orchestra; Jan 8, 16:00
OPERA: The Bat – gala opera; Jan 8, 17:00
MUSICAL: Les Misérables in Bratislava; Jan 10 - 12, 19:00
EVENT: KAUFLAND WINTER GAMES 2023; Jan 13 - 15, 18:30
EVENT: Flea Market Drieňová; Jan 14, 08:00
MUSICAL: Nikola Tesla Endless Energy; Jan 14, 19:00
MUSICAL: Water (and blood) over water; Jan 15, 17:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

