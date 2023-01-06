Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Jan 2023 at 11:02

Weekend: Bratislava felt like an exotic destination in the Wild East. It’s a little Vienna now

Start your long weekend with our travel and culture stories.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Dan Stoll in the Tatras. Dan Stoll in the Tatras. (Source: Courtesy of D.S.)

OPINION

Bratislava was like being inside of a black and white scifi movie from the 1950s

The contributions foreign artists offer to society are often overlooked, but their impact is undeniable. The contributions foreign artists offer to society are often overlooked, but their impact is undeniable. (Source: Pexels)

PODCAST

The contributions of foreign artists offer to society are often overlooked, but their impact is undeniable

A scene from the musical Water (and Blood) Over Water. A scene from the musical Water (and Blood) Over Water. (Source: New Scene Theatre)

BRATISLAVA

What’s on in the capital until January 15

A Germanic prince, whose tomb was found in 2005 in Poprad, grew up in the Spiš region, but spent most of his short life in the Mediterranean region. A Germanic prince, whose tomb was found in 2005 in Poprad, grew up in the Spiš region, but spent most of his short life in the Mediterranean region. (Source: TASR/Oliver Ondráš)

DISPLAY

A delayed Poprad exhibition dedicated to a prince’s tomb is inching closer

Calvary in Horná Roveň. Calvary in Horná Roveň. (Source: TASR)

MONUMENT

Now protected, a neglected calvary in central Slovakia awaiting restoration

Slovakia has more than 10,000 kilometres of marked trails. Slovakia has more than 10,000 kilometres of marked trails. (Source: Jitka Parobeková)

HIKING

Marking of hiking trails listed as Slovak intangible heritage

An observation tower in Trenčín. An observation tower in Trenčín. (Source: Peter Martinák)

TOWER

Trenčín tower built on the Beer King’s land

A Night Sky Vista from Sardinia A Night Sky Vista from Sardinia (Source: Tomáš Slovinský)

2022

Dutch farm, night sky, and gay love: The stories you want to read again

That’s it for this week. Enjoy your long weekend. - Peter

Do you have any tips? You can reach Peter at peter.dlhopolec@spectator.sk

Spectacular Slovakia: Culture and travel tips

