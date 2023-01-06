Weekend: Bratislava felt like an exotic destination in the Wild East. It’s a little Vienna now

Start your long weekend with our travel and culture stories.

OPINION

Bratislava was like being inside of a black and white scifi movie from the 1950s

PODCAST

The contributions of foreign artists offer to society are often overlooked, but their impact is undeniable

BRATISLAVA

What’s on in the capital until January 15

DISPLAY

A delayed Poprad exhibition dedicated to a prince’s tomb is inching closer

MONUMENT

Now protected, a neglected calvary in central Slovakia awaiting restoration

HIKING

Marking of hiking trails listed as Slovak intangible heritage

TOWER

Trenčín tower built on the Beer King’s land

2022

Dutch farm, night sky, and gay love: The stories you want to read again

That’s it for this week. Enjoy your long weekend. - Peter

Do you have any tips? You can reach Peter at peter.dlhopolec@spectator.sk