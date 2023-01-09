Czechs to build high-rise in Bratislava centre

The Czech development company DRFG is readying itself to enter the Bratislava real estate market. They want to carry out the Ister Tower project, originally presented before the 2008 real estate crisis.
DRFG has reached an agreement with the owner of the land, The Galata Group, which has been preparing this project for several years.
The Ister Tower is to be built at the busy intersection of Košická – Prístavná – Landererova streets in the new Bratislava downtown. The developer is considering building five hundred housing units and will not target only the rich.
