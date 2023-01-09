Items in shopping cart: View
9. Jan 2023 at 11:35  I Premium content

Developer to open nine retail parks in Slovakia this year

Era of retail park popularity continues.

Tomáš Vašuta
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME - Gabriel Kuchta)

At first, it was supermarkets, followed by hypermarkets, and then came large shopping centres. People had different shopping preferences in each period. In recent years, the popularity of retail parks, a development with exterior entrances to stores, has been growing.

This year, additional retail parks may be built in Slovakia. Development company KLM Real Estate alone is planning to open at least nine.

To smaller towns

Large shopping centres dominate regional cities, as their economy requires a large number of visitors and purchasing power. On the other hand, retail parks also find their place in district towns and smaller settlements, because their operation is less financially demanding.

