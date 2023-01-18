Tip for a trip: A unique buffet in the Kysuce mountains

Wild West-style wagon proves a hit with hikers.

A buffet stall paying homage to the US's Wild West has become a hit with hikers in the Beskydy mountains.

Local ranch owner Tomáš Ježík says the idea for a wagon as a buffet stall to serve food and drinks to visitors to the mountains was an obvious one.

“Since we have horses on the ranch, I wanted to come up with something western-style. I've got a unique buffet stall," he said.

The wagon he uses was made in Poland and then transported all the way to his ranch in the village of Korňa in the Kysuce region near the border with the Czech Republic.

Ježík said it was brought to Turzovka on a tow trailer, and then taken to the ranch along a forest road using a specially-designed trailer to transport forestry equipment and then lowered into place using a hydraulic wood hauling truck.

It was then decorated, furnished, and opened.

It has met with an enthusiastic reaction from tourists.

"It is not well known, but all the more magical a place for it! I love the atmosphere and the great people we met there. We found the ranch completely by chance, but I must say that few things in my life have made me happier than warm tea with rum after a couple of hours of hiking, which appeared like a mirage out of the blue," says Magdaléna Barošincová, who visited the buffet stall with friends last summer.