Artists love them but the iconic barns in Liptov are declining

The town also called architects to tackle various issues in a cooperative brainstorming session.

Visualisation of future possible use of barns (Source: Architects to a community)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

It is a paradise for photographers, painters and artists. The view of Partizánska Ľupča, a former royal town in Žilina Region, has not changed for decades.

It is dominated by three church towers and especially a unique chain of farm buildings - traditional barns with a common roof.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Partizánska Ľupča was bound by two rows of barns, one each on the east and west sides. There are only a few of them left on the western side and they no longer form a complete row.

On the eastern side, they have been preserved in relatively good condition and form an absolutely unique view of the village. At the same time, they demarcate the boundary of the monument zone.

Not only Ľupča itself is protected for its historical and monumental values but the view itself is part of the protection. Partizánska Ľupča has up to six protected viewing angles of the historical silhouette of the territory.

Regional preservationists specify that one of them is a protected panoramic view of the entire territory of the eastern part of the monument zone with a continuous row of economic buildings in the foreground.

This means that nothing can be built or planted to obstruct the view, and it is not possible to use other building materials that seem different from the ones already used.

Barns are not needed anymore

The barns were originally used to store hay and agricultural equipment. Agriculture has declined in the last few decades and people do not farm the land as they did in the past.