Heger’s magic number

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Could this be the end of OĽaNO? The general prosecutor is looking into how the pandemic was managed. Eurobarometer shows Slovaks fear war more than climate change.

What’s in a number?

Eduard Heger has declared his ambition to continue leading the country and has given us the exact measure of just how ambitious he is as prime minister. It’s 76.

When OĽaNO won a plurality of the votes at the 2020 election, it decided, along with its other coalition partners, to take Sme Rodina into the coalition in order to secure a constitutional majority (i.e. 90 seats) in parliament. Now, Heger is determined to avert an early election and essentially stay in power. For this, he needs just half of the 150-member house plus one (i.e. 76 votes). So now he is broadcasting his intention to collect the signatures of 76 MPs who will support him in this endeavour.