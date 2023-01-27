Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Jan 2023 at 6:15  I Premium content

A sense of entitlement

University provides more than just an education

author
James Thomson
External contributor
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

The purpose, value and cost of higher education are issues that every country grapples with. To take just one example, discussions about American politics seem to focus ever-more closely on demographic categories defined by reference to education: college-educated women, non-college-educated rural voters, etc.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Such a framing assumes, as a matter of course, that one’s life outcomes will be determined by the possession (or absence) of higher education qualifications – and also helps justify the absurd cost of university in America.

The calculus surrounding higher education in Slovakia is different, but no less pernicious.

The good news for those who study here is that, for first-time undergraduates at public universities, tuition is still (mostly) free. Even fees at private universities, typically a few hundred euros per semester, are low by international standards.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Education

Top stories

Jeremy Hill with his daughter in Texas.

News digest: Texan makes foreigners' voices in Slovakia heard

Pricier car registration, Trenčín-based US podcaster, and which online shops you should definitely avoid.


11 h
Nurses in the 24/7 crèche in Lučenec in 1951.

How some children spent entire workweeks in socialist crèches

Week-long crèches were detrimental to children.


24. jan
Found stone point

Precious finding near Trnava: 40,000-year-old stone point

The stone points of the spears were inserted into a wooden stick, and the joint could be reinforced with a natural adhesive and organic fiber.


23. jan
Bryndza, a traditional type of Slovak sheep’s cheese.

Fifteen Slovak food products are already on the Ark of Taste list

Parenica cheese, traditional potato bread and dried venison sausage are among the included foods.


24. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad