Getting young people to think outside the box

Aaron King in the grounds of the Cambridge International School in Bratislava with his family, wife Loredana, son Octavian and daughters Annabelle and Alexandra. (Source: Courtesy of CIS)

While one of the Slovak education system’s strengths is the high value placed on teaching the country’s language and culture, a more student-focused, project-based learning model provides students with broader real-life experience, says Aaron King, Director of the Cambridge International School in Bratislava.

“Project-based learning gives students the opportunity to connect what they have learnt in different subjects,” he explains. “It gives them opportunities to develop really valuable independent and collaborative research, planning, critical, reflective, and public showcase skills.”

The Slovak Spectator spoke with King about the differences between the education systems in Slovakia, China and the UK, and about project-based learning, his school’s curriculum, and whether there is any such thing as a ‘typical’ student at his school.

You have worked in education in Great Britain and in China. How do those education systems differ from Slovakia’s?

One of the key differences that I see in Slovakia is the extent to which the educational model is developing. Both in the UK and in China, while the educational models are quite different, they are more or less fixed. Slovakia is moving towards significant growth, experimenting with different styles of education and is open to new ideas and approaches.

In China in particular, there remains a major fixation on examination results, preparing for tests and teacher-centred approaches where the teacher is very much the fountain of knowledge, passing that knowledge down to children. The UK model has become over many years much more child-centred, focused on children discovering what their individual skills and talents are, and inquiry-based approaches to learning and project-based learning are much more common. We are seeing a real appetite for this in Slovakia.

What are the pros and cons of the education system in Slovakia?