Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
30. Jan 2023 at 13:01  I Premium content

Getting young people to think outside the box

Embracing Slovak culture and society at Cambridge International School.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
Aaron King in the grounds of the Cambridge International School in Bratislava with his family, wife Loredana, son Octavian and daughters Annabelle and Alexandra.Aaron King in the grounds of the Cambridge International School in Bratislava with his family, wife Loredana, son Octavian and daughters Annabelle and Alexandra. (Source: Courtesy of CIS)

While one of the Slovak education system’s strengths is the high value placed on teaching the country’s language and culture, a more student-focused, project-based learning model provides students with broader real-life experience, says Aaron King, Director of the Cambridge International School in Bratislava.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

“Project-based learning gives students the opportunity to connect what they have learnt in different subjects,” he explains. “It gives them opportunities to develop really valuable independent and collaborative research, planning, critical, reflective, and public showcase skills.”

The Slovak Spectator spoke with King about the differences between the education systems in Slovakia, China and the UK, and about project-based learning, his school’s curriculum, and whether there is any such thing as a ‘typical’ student at his school.

You have worked in education in Great Britain and in China. How do those education systems differ from Slovakia’s?

One of the key differences that I see in Slovakia is the extent to which the educational model is developing. Both in the UK and in China, while the educational models are quite different, they are more or less fixed. Slovakia is moving towards significant growth, experimenting with different styles of education and is open to new ideas and approaches.

In China in particular, there remains a major fixation on examination results, preparing for tests and teacher-centred approaches where the teacher is very much the fountain of knowledge, passing that knowledge down to children. The UK model has become over many years much more child-centred, focused on children discovering what their individual skills and talents are, and inquiry-based approaches to learning and project-based learning are much more common. We are seeing a real appetite for this in Slovakia.

SkryťRemove ad

What are the pros and cons of the education system in Slovakia?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Education

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Why Slovaks love to accumulate letters before and after their names

It is not unusual to find people brandishing combinations of three, four, five or even more titles.


27. jan
Jeremy Hill shows people around Trenčín during a fjúžn walk in 2021

For this American, podcasting became a way to make foreigners in Slovakia visible

Jeremy Hill, an English teacher who lives near Trenčín, came up with the idea of his “Na Slovensku Aj Po Anglicky” podcast during the coronavirus pandemic.


26. jan
Illustrative stock photo

New car registration fees under fire

Some drivers face paying almost twice as much for registration.


25. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad