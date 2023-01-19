Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

19. Jan 2023 at 16:33  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between January 19 and January 29, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
12 large, colourful, air-filled balls by Stano Filko exhibited in the refurbished Premostenie, or Bridge, of the Slovak National Gallery (SNG) in Bratislava12 large, colourful, air-filled balls by Stano Filko exhibited in the refurbished Premostenie, or Bridge, of the Slovak National Gallery (SNG) in Bratislava (Source: TASR)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

CONCERT: INEKAFE - MADE IN CZECHOSLOVAKIA TOUR 2023; Jan 14-28
EVENT: Guided tour: Reconstructed grounds of the SNG in English; Jan 21, 15:00
MUSICAL: The Little Prince; Jan 21, 13:00, 18:00
MUSICAL: Branicky Miracle; Jan 22, 18:00, Jan 23, 19:00
CONCERT: Bratislava Hot Serenaders concert; Jan 22, 19:00
SHOW: FÍHA Tralala kids show; Jan 24-25, 17:00
FILM FESTIVAL: SCANDI; Jan 24-31, 19:00
MUSICAL: A baby beetle was born; Jan 26, 11:00
OPERA: Bohéma SND Bratislava; Jan 27, 19:00
MUSICAL: The Bodyguard in Bratislava; Jan 27, 19:00

