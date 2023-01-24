A Tesla ordered from Slovakia at a major disadvantage

Tesla has lowered prices, but ordering from Slovakia is still more expensive.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

In response to reduced demand, carmaker Tesla surprisingly lowered the prices of its electric cars recently, making them cheaper not only in the US, but also in Asia and Europe. Better prices also apply if you want to buy a car from Slovakia.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Last year, the carmaker delivered 1.31 million vehicles to customers, an increase of 40 percent compared to the previous year, but the number still fell short of expectations. The outlook is not positive either, as pre-orders have decreased.

Moreover, Tesla's overvalued stock prices have been falling for several weeks and since September have lost 60 percent of their value.

Related article

Related article Slovak car industry keeps momentum Read more

How much cheaper?

Officially, Tesla does not have a representative office in Slovakia, the closest being in Vienna, Budapest, Prague or Warsaw. However, on the official Tesla website there is a configurator that is also available for Slovak clients.

Basically, buying a Tesla car can be done with just several clicks, making it no different from a regular e-shop. However, a car ordered through a Slovak configurator has one fundamental disadvantage.