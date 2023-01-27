Study program MANAGEMENT in English language

Faculty of Management, Comenius University Bratislava, offers a program Management accredited in the English language.

Faculty of Management offers a bachelor study program, master study program, and PhD study program Management accredited in the English language. The study program Management is a generally focused university education in the field of economics, business management and business administration.

Faculty of Management is the only faculty in Slovakia ranked in the Eduniversal Ranking, the annual ranking of business schools and universities, with an evaluation as Excellent Business School.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Bachelor: the deadline for applications: 31.03.2023

The tuition fee for one academic year for students in the English program is 1,990 €.

Master: the deadline for applications: 31.05.2023

The tuition fee for one academic year for students in the English program is 2,490 €.

The entrance exam is oral and consists of a motivational interview in English. It will be performed through a videoconference call with the Admission Committee. The whole process will take place remotely without the need to travel for the admission procedure.

A DIPLOMA IN BUSINESS MANAGEMENT HAS THE REAL VALUE

Our graduates find employment in domestic, foreign, and multinational companies, consulting firms, the public sector, and other institutions. The acquired knowledge and skills create an essential competitive advantage for them to fill attractive positions and are reflected in their career growth. Many of them hold crucial managerial practice positions, are well-known personalities in the banking and financial spheres, or work successfully at universities.

The Faculty of Management also provides post-graduate PhD. study.

More details about the faculty and study programs you can find on the official faculty website: www.fm.uniba.sk/en/

STUDYING IN ENGLISH FOR SUCCESS IN PRACTICE

We emphasize graduates’ language readiness by increasing the number of professional subjects taught in the world languages (English, German, French).

Students develop their academic, personal, and social skills and confidence through academic discussions, a team-oriented environment, and socializing with various foreign classmates. Our graduates are therefore very successful in practice.

The Faculty of Management also provides an interdisciplinary study program in English with the Faculty of Law of Comenius University in Bratislava, Management and Law.

WHY TO STUDY AT THE FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT

All teachers have international or practical experience.

The study is provided in small international groups with students from all over the world, preparing the graduates ready to work in an international environment.

We provide an individual approach suitable for our students. In the English study program, students have their study advisor.

We work with potential employers. Several companies host classes as visiting lecturers through their representatives or business specialists. They also offer internships and positions that our students commonly use.

Interconnections with potential employers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and successful managers help students in their decisions concerning issues during their studies and in their career paths and prospects.

There are many other opportunities for students to develop their specific skills during their studies.

We offer various mobility programmes through Erasmus+ to enrich the knowledge of our students. Of all the faculties in Slovakia, FMCU sends abroad and at the same time welcomes the most students every semester.

We are part of ENLIGHT a European University alliance, so students are able to benefit from a variety of international learning opportunities.

Bratislava is a lucrative place for international students to study and live, mainly for those looking for a pleasant, green, and safe environment with many offers for part-time jobs, promising career opportunities, and a perspective business environment.

COMENIUS UNIVERSITY BRATISLAVA IS RECOGNIZED AS A WORLD-CLASS QUALITY

Comenius University Bratislava is a modern European university which in 2019 celebrated its 100th anniversary. With thirteen faculties, it offers the widest selection of study programmes. For students, this presents tremendous opportunities for development as well as building relationships and friendships. Comenius University is a research institution that runs hundreds of domestic and international research projects.

In case you have any additional questions, please contact our international department at: studywithus@fm.uniba.sk

Or visit our websites: www.fm.uniba.sk , www.fmcu.sk

This article has been brought to you by Faculty of Management, Comenius University Bratislava.