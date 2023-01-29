People send fewer letters, postal firm Slovenská Pošta responds with closing of branches. Also in Bratislava

Have a look at which post offices will take over and which services people can arrange with postmen and parcel drop boxes.

In a short time, the state postal firm Slovenská Pošta will close two of seven branches in Petržalka, the biggest borough of Bratislava. The post office on Pečnianska Street will be definitively closed from February 1 when the post office on Holíčská Street will cease from March 1. The remaining five branches in Petržalka - on Vlastenecké Square, Jiráskova, Einsteinová, Furdeková and Jasovská Streets remain open, while they will take over services for citizens from the two closed post offices.

“Since we are seeing a long-term declining interest by clients in services at the Bratislava 51 and Bratislava 56 post offices, Slovenská Pošta has asked the Office for the Regulation of Electronic Communications and Postal Services to close both branches,” Iveta Dorčáková, a spokesperson for Slovenská Pošta told The Slovak Spectator.