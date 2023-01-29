Items in shopping cart: View
29. Jan 2023 at 10:28  I Premium content

People send fewer letters, postal firm Slovenská Pošta responds with closing of branches. Also in Bratislava

Have a look at which post offices will take over and which services people can arrange with postmen and parcel drop boxes.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková

In a short time, the state postal firm Slovenská Pošta will close two of seven branches in Petržalka, the biggest borough of Bratislava. The post office on Pečnianska Street will be definitively closed from February 1 when the post office on Holíčská Street will cease from March 1. The remaining five branches in Petržalka - on Vlastenecké Square, Jiráskova, Einsteinová, Furdeková and Jasovská Streets remain open, while they will take over services for citizens from the two closed post offices.

“Since we are seeing a long-term declining interest by clients in services at the Bratislava 51 and Bratislava 56 post offices, Slovenská Pošta has asked the Office for the Regulation of Electronic Communications and Postal Services to close both branches,” Iveta Dorčáková, a spokesperson for Slovenská Pošta told The Slovak Spectator.

Requirements for post offices as set by the Requirements for the Quality of Universal Service established by the Office for the Regulation of Electronic Communications and Postal Services:

  • the distance of any inhabited place in a continuously built-up part of the municipality with at least 25 inhabitants to the nearest post office must be not more than 10 km
  • there should be at least one post office for every 22,000 inhabitants
  • there is at least one post office in the boroughs of Bratislava and Košice for more than 22,000 inhabitants

Bratislava

