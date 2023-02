Zakopane, Poland is shining bright in the picture.

In darker areas, the comet can also be seen with the naked eye. (Source: Petr Horálek)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The sky has finally cleared up in some parts of Slovakia. Night sky lovers can go out to observe the ZTF comet.

Astrophotographer Petr Horálek also observed the night sky, photographing the comet on January 22. He travelled all the way to the High Tatras to take high-quality photographs.