Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Feb 2023 at 8:00

Battles fought here for two hundred years, now there are tourists. The fortress that protected Silesia from the Ottomans

Fortress turned into a relaxation and learning zone.

author
Lucia Laurenčíková
External contributor
(Source: Marcel Hlaváč)

Slovakia is rich in historical monuments. Many are notorious, others coming to the attention of curious tourists mainly thanks to volunteers.

Staré Šance (Old Chances), part of the border fortifications of the Principality of Tešín, is no exception. Its beginning dates back to the start of the sixteenth century.

Old Chances will get a new chance

In the cadastre of the Kysuce village of Svrčinovec, you can find the remains of the fortress right next to the hiking trail and bike path. The trail is marked with a green hiker sign.

Since November of last year, you will also be welcomed on the spot by an information board. The board was created by the cooperation of the Civic Association for a more beautiful Kysuce and Martin Turoci from the Kysuce Museum in Čadca.

