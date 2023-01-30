Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
30. Jan 2023 at 14:54  I Premium content

The man who saved Slovakia in 1998 attempts a cinematic relaunch

But are the 1990s kids going to watch?

Michaela Terenzani
Mikuláš Dzurinda Mikuláš Dzurinda (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The man who led Slovakia out of near-authoritarianism returns. What the election in Czechia communicates to Slovakia. And a bit of personal news.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Dzurinda’s remake vies for voters’ attention

In the second half of the 1990s, the stakes were high for Slovakia, the infamous “black hole” of Europe, as US secretary of state Madeleine Albright then famously described it. At times it was hard to tell when the evening news ended and the prime-time gangster film began, especially after the kidnapping of the president’s son and the murder of a man who was liaising with the main witness in the case.

Then, as the story has since been told, Mikuláš Dzurinda emerged first as spokesperson then as leader of a coalition of five parties that defeated the authoritarian-leaning prime minister, Vladimír Mečiar. The coalition was later transformed into a party with the “blue is good” slogan (or, more precisely, its catchier Slovak version, “modrá je dobrá”). After the 1998 election, Dzurinda went on to replace Mečiar as prime minister, and, during two successive governments, relaunched the transformation processes that had stalled under Mečiar. Most importantly, he led Slovakia into NATO and EU.

Now it is 2023 and parliament is about to vote on a snap election, to take place later this year. And you know that the stakes are high for Slovakia once again because Dzurinda has just re-entered party politics with what is now called the Modrá Koalícia (Blue Coalition). But can a nineties remake really save Slovak democracy once again?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Mikuláš Dzurinda

Related topics: Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Why Slovaks love to accumulate letters before and after their names

It is not unusual to find people brandishing combinations of three, four, five or even more titles.


27. jan
Jeremy Hill shows people around Trenčín during a fjúžn walk in 2021

For this American, podcasting became a way to make foreigners in Slovakia visible

Jeremy Hill, an English teacher who lives near Trenčín, came up with the idea of his “Na Slovensku Aj Po Anglicky” podcast during the coronavirus pandemic.


26. jan
Illustrative stock photo

New car registration fees under fire

Some drivers face paying almost twice as much for registration.


25. jan
Found stone point

Precious finding near Trnava: 40,000-year-old stone point

The stone points of the spears were inserted into a wooden stick, and the joint could be reinforced with a natural adhesive and organic fiber.


23. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad