Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Feb 2023 at 7:00  I Premium content

When a Hungarian material scientist came to Košice, he felt like in heaven

Tamás Csanádi studies ceramics in Košice.

author
Matúš Beňo
Tamás Csanádi.Tamás Csanádi. (Source: Linda Kisková Bohušová/ESET Science Award)

The call almost felt like receiving the Nobel Prize to material scientist Tamás Csanádi. When representatives of the Eset Science Award 2020 called and told him that he had won the Outstanding Scientist in Slovakia Under the Age of 35 category, he was shocked.

"When I applied I was not sure that I would receive it at all. Actually, it was the second time I applied when I got it," he recalls.

"I checked the candidates, who were quite good. But still, I thought I maybe had a chance," adds Tamás Csanádi from the Institute of Materials Research of the Slovak Academy of Sciences in Košice.

At the time he was not even sure that he could apply, because he was born in Hungary. It was not clarified whether the award was just for a Slovak scientist, or for anyone who has devoted their life to science and who works in Slovakia. It was the latter.

"This is the biggest award I have ever received in my scientific career. I’m very proud of that. It’s a nice recognition of the scientific work I do."

To stay up to date with what scientists in Slovakia or Slovak scientists around the world are doing, subscribe to the Slovak Science newsletter, which will be sent to readers free of charge four times a year.

Like comparing runners with swimmers

Csanádi has studied material science since 2008. He had applied for grants, but his "competition" were other scientists in the field. It was different when it came to the Eset Science Award.

"It’s like comparing runners with swimmers. Both can be great, but it’s difficult to find common ground upon which you justify which one is better," he thinks, explaining the reason behind his shock of being picked.

What prompted Csanádi to apply in the first place?

Slovak Science

