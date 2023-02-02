Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Feb 2023

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between February 2 and February 12, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Parade in Bratislava-Petržalka at Carnival 2018 season.Parade in Bratislava-Petržalka at Carnival 2018 season. (Source: TASR)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: CREATIVE Pezinok; Feb 2-24, 09:00
PARTY: BACK TO THE 80s PARTY Bratislava; Feb 3, 22:00
BALL: XXI. Petržalka masquerade ball; Feb 4, 19:00
EVENT: Henry Rollins - Good To See You; Feb 4, 20:00
EVENT: Show for children in the style of Paw Patrol; Feb 5, 16:00
CONCERT: Varga Quartett Wien; Feb 7, 18:00
PARTY: Gozadera with DJ Missy; Feb 10, 19:00
EVENT: Murman Tsuladze (FR/GE) + Ramzy Al Spinoza (IL); Feb 10, 21:00
EVENT: ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U (JP) + Isobutane live + Kodiki + wyme; Feb 11, 22:00
PARTY: Swing Valentine; Feb 11, 20:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

