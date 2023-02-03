Items in shopping cart: View
3. Feb 2023 at 14:54

Aggression is on the rise, say more than half of Slovaks

Women perceive the increase in aggression more than men.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A march against hatred in Bratislava on October 17, 2022.A march against hatred in Bratislava on October 17, 2022. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

More than half of Slovaks have the impression that people's aggression has increased around them. This stems from a survey by the AKO agency for the private TV JOJ.

The survey was conducted between January 10 and 16 on a representative sample of 1,000 respondents.

Respondents were asked the question: "Do you or do you not personally feel that the aggressiveness of people and mutual attacks have increased around you?"

Women see more aggression

Almost 34 percent of people said definitely yes, almost 20 percent answered somewhat yes. On the contrary, around a fifth are certain nothing like this has happened and an equal number think that aggression has not really increased.

When it comes to gender, the survey showed that women perceive an increase in aggression more than men. Whereas 37 percent of the former said definitely yes, only 30 percent of the latter think the same. On the other hand, it was men who more often chose the answer definitely not.

According to the survey, people aged between 34 to 65 were of the impression that aggression has increased. The respondents who answered definitely yes and somewhat yes the least were in the age category of between 18 to 33.

Moreover, people with a high school diploma often felt an increase in aggression.

When it comes to regions, the increase in aggression was felt the most by residents of the Bratislava and Banská Bystrica regions, and the least by residents of the Trenčín and Nitra regions.

Differences among party voters

In terms of party preferences, both non-voters and voters of the parties Progresívne Slovensko, Smer, SNS and the extremist Republika said that aggression has increased.

On the other side, voters who are undecided and voters of the KDH, Sme Rodina, Hlas, SaS, as well as OĽaNO parties reported the least increase in aggression and attacks among people.

