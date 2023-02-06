Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Feb 2023 at 18:17

Heavy snow and high winds wreak havoc

Photo gallery: Slovakia hit by bitter weather this weekend.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Snow storm in the town of Poprad, eastern Slovakia, on Saturday, February 4, 2023.Snow storm in the town of Poprad, eastern Slovakia, on Saturday, February 4, 2023. (Source: TASR)

Emergencies were declared across central and eastern Slovakia this weekend after heavy snowfall left roads closed, trains delayed, and more than a hundred towns without power.

Authorities in the Žilina and Prešov Regions - which saw some of the heaviest falls - struggled to remove snow from roads fast enough.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Some, including a motorway stretch between Poprad and Spišský Štvrtok in the east, were closed for more than a day while in other areas drivers were left stuck in tailbacks for hours.

There were also a number of serious accidents, including in the Tatras region, after people ignored warnings not to travel to the area.

Cars are stuck in a tailback in eastern Slovakia on February 4, 2023. Cars are stuck in a tailback in eastern Slovakia on February 4, 2023. (Source: TASR)
A fallen tree in Ploské, Košice Region, on February 4, 2023. A fallen tree in Ploské, Košice Region, on February 4, 2023. (Source: Facebook/Polícia SR - Košický kraj)
These salt truck and plow also had problems last weekend. These salt truck and plow also had problems last weekend. (Source: Korzár)
A car ended up off the road in the Tatras region during the weekend. A car ended up off the road in the Tatras region during the weekend. (Source: Facebook/Polícia - Prešovský kraj)
A car accident near Poprad, eastern Slovakia. A car accident near Poprad, eastern Slovakia. (Source: Facebook/Michal Jacko)

Meanwhile, strong winds also wreaked havoc. On February 4, meteorologists reported a gust of over 120km/h at Chopok, a popular peak in the Low Tatras.

The winds combined with heavy snows to bring trees down, some of which knocked out power supplies, leaving thousands of households in eastern and central Slovakia were left without electricity.

While emergencies remained still declared in some places on Monday, meteorologists have warned of bitterly low night time temperatures in the coming days.

Following a recording of -22°C at Lomnický Štít, the second highest peak in Slovakia, on Saturday night, warnings for very low temperatures are in place in the Žilina Region, Banská Bystrica Region, and parts of the Trenčín, Prešov and Košice Regions until Wednesday.

SkryťRemove ad

Slovakia may experience the coldest night of the year on February 6, meteorologists said.

Top stories

People and emergency teams search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on Monday 6, 2023.

News digest: Slovakia pledges help after Turkey quake

Slovak scientist on the charisma of animals, important news for Bratislava public transport users, and Slovakia under snow.


7 h
Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollar and his deputy Peter Pcolinsky of Sme Rodina share a laugh after the parliament approved the end of its term on September 30.

Elections are coming, but only after a long parliamentary free-for-all

2023 will be a campaigning year in Slovakia. What does that mean?


10 h
We are likely to perceive some animals as more charismatic than others and we may not even know why.

Some animals appear charismatic to us without knowing why

Slovak scientists focused on the bias in animal protection.


4. feb

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad