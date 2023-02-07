Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Feb 2023 at 18:17  I Premium content

J&T everywhere you look. What does the finance group own in Štrbské Pleso?

Influence of financiers in the popular Tatra resort is noticeable at every step.

Tomas Vasuta
Tomáš Vašuta
Tourists above Štrbské Pleso.Tourists above Štrbské Pleso. (Source: TASR)

Some places in Slovakia can be called iconic, as they are considered the nation's pride. Among them is Štrbské Pleso. The highest-situated Tatra settlement has been among the most visited destinations in the country for decades.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Maybe that is why financiers from the J&T group have taken a liking to it and two decades ago started a business there. Although at first they pretended that they only wanted to help their clients.

Twenty years later, the J&T footprint in Štrbské Pleso is present at every step. One could confidently say that they ended up buying the settlement.

Innocent entry

The beginnings of the group's expansion in the Tatras date back to 2002. At the time health insurer Vzájomná životná poisťovňa (VZP) decided to sell the spa shares it had in the portfolio, and the most lucrative ones were in Štrbské Pleso.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

University students.

News digest: What foreign students don't like about Slovak universities

Slovakia's first climate bill, popular tourist resort occupied by financial group, and top footballer to join Paris St. Germain.


4 h
Inter Milan's Milan Škriniar, the stopper leaves the pitch after he gets the second yellow card during a Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on January 23, 2023.

Inter Milan punishes top Slovak footballer for decision to join Parisians

Though Milan Škriniar’s contract ends in June, he is not allowed to wear the captain’s armband in matches anymore.


5 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad