Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Feb 2023 at 17:35  I Premium content

Slovakia’s first climate bill lacks ambition, environmental NGOs claim

The Environment Ministry had worked on the bill for two years.

Jakub Filo
Jakub Filo, Compiled by Spectator staff, Renáta Zelná
Editorial, External contributor
Interim Environment Minister Ján Budaj presents a climate bill on January 30, 2023.Interim Environment Minister Ján Budaj presents a climate bill on January 30, 2023. (Source: SITA)

Environment Minister Ján Budaj has introduced a climate bill, the first legislation of its kind in Slovakia, which aims to transform Slovakia into a carbon neutral country by 2050.

“For the first time, we will be learning how to adapt the country to these 21st century challenges,” the minister asserted.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The ministry had worked on the bill for two years.

Five years after the country is projected to reach carbon neutrality, Slovakia should moreover start producing negative greenhouse gas emissions, according to the bill.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

University students.

News digest: What foreign students don't like about Slovak universities

Slovakia's first climate bill, popular tourist resort occupied by financial group, and top footballer to join Paris St. Germain.


4 h
Inter Milan's Milan Škriniar, the stopper leaves the pitch after he gets the second yellow card during a Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on January 23, 2023.

Inter Milan punishes top Slovak footballer for decision to join Parisians

Though Milan Škriniar’s contract ends in June, he is not allowed to wear the captain’s armband in matches anymore.


5 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad