Slovakia’s first climate bill lacks ambition, environmental NGOs claim

The Environment Ministry had worked on the bill for two years.

Environment Minister Ján Budaj has introduced a climate bill, the first legislation of its kind in Slovakia, which aims to transform Slovakia into a carbon neutral country by 2050.

“For the first time, we will be learning how to adapt the country to these 21st century challenges,” the minister asserted.

Five years after the country is projected to reach carbon neutrality, Slovakia should moreover start producing negative greenhouse gas emissions, according to the bill.