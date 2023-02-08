Slew of development projects get green light in capital

Plans include reconstruction of old power plant.

Apartment buildings, offices, a zone of family houses - these are just a few of a slew of projects that were given the green light by Bratislava municipal authorities recently.

INDEX magazine has selected five interesting projects that can now apply to local authorities for additional permits, including probably the most interesting of them all - reconstruction of the old power plant in the Istrochem area.

Apartment building in Ružinov

The borough of Ružinov is a favourite location for developers, and is popular among their clients.

In the next few years Ružinov's boundaries are expected to expand with construction of an apartment building with four underground and six above-ground floors near the intersection of Mierova and Gagarin streets.