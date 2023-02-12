‘Slovaks are mostly complainers.’ The Indian life coach who wants to see Slovakia thrive

Owen Patrick Fernandes (R) as a guest on the Trochu Inak s Adelou television programme in April 2019. (Source: Trochu Inak s Adelou)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

About 20 years ago, Owen Patrick Fernandes’s life changed in, almost literally, the blink of an eye.

While driving on the highway between Prague and Bratislava, he fell asleep at the wheel, coming round to find his car had smashed into the highway dividers and spun across his lane twice.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

He was unhurt, but the experience made him see life – and its purpose – differently.

“It was then that I decided I was going to help others for the rest of my life,” Indian-born Fernandes tells The Slovak Spectator from his Petržalka office, just a stone’s throw from the Austrian border.

Helping people “win” in life is what matters, the 54-year-old, who is now a life-coach, explains.