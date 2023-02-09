Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

9. Feb 2023

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between February 9 and February 19, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
Ivana Adžić
community manager
Bottoms up: More than 1,000 wines were sampled at the 4th Nationwide Slovak Wine Exhibition in Skalica in late April. Bottoms up: More than 1,000 wines were sampled at the 4th Nationwide Slovak Wine Exhibition in Skalica in late April. (Source: TASR)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: Murman Tsuladze (FR/GE) + Ramzy Al Spinoza (IL); Feb 10, 21:00
EVENT: Whiskey Valentine; Feb 10, 19:00
EVENT: Wine cellars Pezinok 2023; Feb 11, 13:00
EVENT: ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U (JP) + Isobutane live + Kodiki + wyme; Feb 11, 22:00
PARTY: Swing Valentine; Feb 11, 20:00
CARNIVAL: Carnival for children and parents; Feb 12
HIKE: Social Hike Hainburg Wetlands; Feb 12, 14:45
CONCERT: Fragile concerts; Feb 13, 19:00
PARTY: Wicked Hip-hop Party Bratislava; Feb 14, 22:00
FESTIVAL: Best Short Animated Movies; Feb 15, 20:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

Top stories

All stops will be request stops from February 13, 2023.

News digest: How to signal Bratislava bus drivers to stop for you

30 years in UNESCO, Minister Káčer's 'unacceptable' claim, and the highest financial punishment for tax authority's former head.


7 h

Charity furniture project for homeless launched

Furniture Bank refurbishment service open to public.


8. feb
The Rainbow Pride festival in Bratislava on July 23, 2022.

Everyday fear and discrimination continue to shape queer people’s lives, a survey finds

Most LGBT+ people see no change or think their lives are getting worse in Slovakia.


7. feb
Inter Milan's Milan Škriniar, the stopper leaves the pitch after he gets the second yellow card during a Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Empoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on January 23, 2023.

Inter Milan punishes top Slovak footballer for decision to join Parisians

Though Milan Škriniar’s contract ends in June, he is not allowed to wear the captain’s armband in matches anymore.


7. feb

