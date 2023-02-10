Free meals in schools are back. How much will parents pay?

Meals are not entirely free as MPs say.

For only one year, the state reimbursed meals for all children in primary schools. Then the coalition led by Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) stopped the system. For the next a year and a half, municipalities and schools became used to new conditions.

Now, less than eight months before the snap elections, so-called free lunches will return to schools again.

The system is being revived by the very parties that put an end to it in September 2021 - Sme Rodina, OĽaNO, and Za Ľudí. The proposal was also supported by the opposition parties Smer, Hlas and the MPs of the extremist ĽSNS and Republika parties.

Still, only a week ago Matovič called the proposal "dangerous behaviour" in regards to public finances and mentioned pre-election "populist slaughter". He is now calling the accepted changes "a key brick in the wall for building a pro-family country".

Even though Matovič calls the state contribution "free lunches", parents will have to pay a certain amount just like in the past. The changes are to apply from May.

In addition to purchased food, to which the state will contribute, local governments will charge parents a certain sum. This is the amount that they pay for the kitchen operation - energy consumption, the salaries of cooks, cleaning supplies and the purchase of pots, plates and other kitchen supplies.