Czech photographer captured this stunning image of a comet, even as his technology was failing

A photograph of the night sky captured in Slovakia has once again enchanted NASA.
On February 7, it named the image, entitled A Comet and Two Dippers, Astronomy Picture of the Day, a prestigious credit among astrophotographers.
NASA recognised Petr Horálek's hard-won photo.
