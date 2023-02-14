Unexpected underground spaces are found in a cave that served as refuge during WWII

Experts said that Pivnica Cave could be as long as at least one kilometre.

Pivnica (Cellar) Cave is the deepest of 27 caves and chasms discovered on the territory of Hybe, a town in the Liptov region, to date.

The cave is located on the southern slopes of Rígeľ Hill at an altitude of 1,009 metres above sea level.

People have known the cave since time immemorial. They found refuge in it from bad weather, as well as during the Second World War. Thanks to the tenacity of local cavers, they have managed to prove what they suspected. The cave is much larger than the 99 metres measured so far.

At the beginning of March last year, two experienced cavers, Dušan Jančovič and Peter Holúbek, visited Pivnica Cave. At the entrance, they were struck by the place where they started digging and, with other cavers, started a new investigation of the cave.

How long could the cave be?