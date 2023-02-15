Items in shopping cart: View
15. Feb 2023

Slovakia hunts for foreigners to fill these jobs

Hiring confidence among employers said to be low in early 2023, survey shows.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Bus drivers are in demand in almost all regions of Slovakia.Bus drivers are in demand in almost all regions of Slovakia. (Source: TASR - Dano Veselský)

Despite the energy crisis contributing to the rising costs of employers and the economic uncertainty, the Slovak labour market remains stable.

Last year, employment increased in the most monitored sectors, particularly in hospitality. This is because the sector was rehiring people that it had lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Conversely, employment decreased in industry, by 0.9 per cent, the Statistics Office announced on February 10.

ManpowerGroup Slovakia, the largest recruitment agency in the country, also confirms the stability of the labour market in its employment outlook for the first quarter of 2023, for which the agency surveyed over 500 employers. Though the numbers within the labour market index, which projects how eager employers are to hire new people, show a drop if compared to the previous quarter or year-on-year, the overall figure for the current quarter is not negative and stands at 5 per cent.

