News digest: Strike in Košice ends after one day

Slovakia on the lookout for foreigners to fill jobs, Petržalka tram extension facing problems again. Learn more in today's digest.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, February 15 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovak woman linked to ISIS facing terror charges

(Source: SME)

A woman repatriated to Slovakia on a special government flight has been charged with terror offences over her alleged links to the ISIS terror group.

According to the information obtained by daily SME, the Slovak woman, who has not been identified, was related to an ISIS fighter. After she was brought back from Iraq, she was handed over to the National Criminal Agency and is now facing three separate charges.

More stories on Spectator.sk

PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Košice public transport strike that left only a handful of lines operating ends after an agreement was reached.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our NEW online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

Feature story for today

Although uncertainty appears to be dictating trends on the labour market at the moment, Slovakia is facing a shortage of workers across a number of sectors. But to help with this, since January 1 the process of employing third-country workers has become easier across the country.

Slovakia hunts for foreigners to fill these jobs Read more

Music tip of the day

On Thursday, Valér Miko's Zero Gravity Project will perform in Kafe Scherz in Bratislava's Palisády area. Miko is a pianist and composer. For ten years he has been part of the Pressburger Klezmer Band. Miko has also recorded many albums as part of various trios.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/xOb79UUXFCI

In other news

A Belgian court has rejected a request from the Slovak Justice Ministry to further investigate the death of Slovak citizen Jozef Chovanec. Slovakia has appealed against the decision and could also consider initiating proceedings in the European Court of Human Rights. Chovanec died in hospital on February 28, 2018, three days after being held in a cell at Belgium's Charleroi airport.

Slovakia has appealed against the decision and could also consider initiating proceedings in the European Court of Human Rights. Chovanec died in hospital on February 28, 2018, three days after being held in a cell at Belgium's Charleroi airport. The extension of the tram line in Petržalka has been pushed back again. It was supposed to be completed this year, but city authorities say it will more likely be finished in the first half of 2024.

Work on the site of Petržalka tram extension. (Source: TASR)

Consumer prices of goods and services rose by 15.2 percent year-on-year in January. According to the Statistical Office, this is a decrease after 23 months, but only a very slight one.

According to the Statistical Office, this is a decrease after 23 months, but only a very slight one. OĽaNO chief Igor Matovič will submit a proposal to reduce MPs' salaries to the average national wage. They currently get paid three times as much.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter following a collision at the Veľká Rača ski resort last week which left an 8-year-old boy dead. Mountain rescuers and paramedics have reported a huge increase in the number of accidents on ski slopes, especially collisions, in recent weeks.

a collision at the Veľká Rača ski resort last week which left an 8-year-old boy dead. Mountain rescuers and paramedics have reported a huge increase in the number of accidents on ski slopes, especially collisions, in recent weeks. After heavy snowfall and strong winds, a large number of trees fell on hiking trails in the Slovak Paradise. According to Tomáš Dražil, Director of the Slovak Paradise National Park Administration, the worst situation was on the southern side of the park. "The trails in Zejmarská Roklina and Malé Zajfy are very difficult, even impassable," he says.

According to Tomáš Dražil, Director of the Slovak Paradise National Park Administration, the worst situation was on the southern side of the park. "The trails in Zejmarská Roklina and Malé Zajfy are very difficult, even impassable," he says. The Interim Government decided that provision of contributions for accommodating refugees from Ukraine will be extended until May 31, with the level of the contributions remaining unchanged.

Part of the Prielom Hornádu trail in the Slovak Paradise on February 14. (Source: TASR)

Weather for Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with daily temperatures between 4 and 9 degrees Celsius expected.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.