Slovak woman linked to ISIS facing terror charges

Was brought back to Slovakia on secret government flight.

A Slovak woman and two children related to ISIS mercenaries were brought to Slovakia. (Source: SITA)

A Slovak woman linked to Islamic terrorist group ISIS has been charged with terror offences after she was secretly transported back to Slovakia.

The woman, who has only been identified by the initials R.D., arrived in Slovakia on a special government repatriation flight on Sunday night.

She was then handed over to the National Criminal Agency and has since been charged with offences including support of a terrorist group.

The daily SME has claimed the woman was related to a fighter in Islamic State or ISIS and lived in eastern Syria.

Syrian news agency Hawar confirmed that "a woman and two children of Slovak nationality from the families of ISIS mercenaries were handed over".

It is the first known case of a Slovak citizen having joined the terror group.