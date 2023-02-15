Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Feb 2023 at 16:00

Slovak woman linked to ISIS facing terror charges

Was brought back to Slovakia on secret government flight.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A Slovak woman and two children related to ISIS mercenaries were brought to Slovakia.A Slovak woman and two children related to ISIS mercenaries were brought to Slovakia. (Source: SITA)

A Slovak woman linked to Islamic terrorist group ISIS has been charged with terror offences after she was secretly transported back to Slovakia.

The woman, who has only been identified by the initials R.D., arrived in Slovakia on a special government repatriation flight on Sunday night.

She was then handed over to the National Criminal Agency and has since been charged with offences including support of a terrorist group.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The daily SME has claimed the woman was related to a fighter in Islamic State or ISIS and lived in eastern Syria.

SkryťTurn off ads

Syrian news agency Hawar confirmed that "a woman and two children of Slovak nationality from the families of ISIS mercenaries were handed over".

It is the first known case of a Slovak citizen having joined the terror group.

Top stories

News digest: Strike in Košice ends after one day

Slovakia on the lookout for foreigners to fill jobs, Petržalka tram extension facing problems again. Learn more in today's digest.


1 h
A private company wants to build a lake for reptiles and amphibians in Liptov, central Slovakia.

Plans for a new Slovak lake greenlighted. It should have a bottom with floors

The lake will become a new home for reptiles, frogs and other amphibians.


13. feb
The King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander (right) with Queen Máxima.

Dutch King and Queen to visit Slovakia in March

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will visit Bratislava, High Tatras.


13. feb
Owen Patrick Fernandes (R) as a guest on the Trochu Inak s Adelou television programme in April 2019.

‘Slovaks are mostly complainers.’ The Indian life coach who wants to see Slovakia thrive

Owen Patrick Fernandes – from tough life in India to life coaching in Slovakia via a life-changing road accident.


12. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad