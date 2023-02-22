Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Feb 2023

Brezno flat with charming views is an attraction that is not for sale

The renovated city tower a big Horehronie region attraction.

Marcela Ballová
A guard's flat up in the Brezno bell tower.A guard's flat up in the Brezno bell tower. (Source: Marcela Ballová)

The top floor of the classicist city tower, which has been the central dominating structure of the Brezno's historical centre for almost two centuries, is a great attraction for visitors.

But they have to climb 5 steep stairs and then 93 stairs if they want to see the bell tower and bell ringer, take a peek into the flat, and listen to the sounds that complete the atmosphere of this place, hidden from the public eye for years.

It's worth it. Not only is the abode complete with life-size bell ringer and bell ringer mannequins, but the views are mesmerising.

