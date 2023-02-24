The downside of tourism: Overcrowded roads and massive construction in Liptov

Locals complain that they see higher prices but few benefits from tourism.

Liptov is a popular destination for tourists in winter and summer alike. (Source: Jakub Vojtek )

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

One of Slovakia's key tourist destinations is Žilina Region. Last year, more than a million people were recorded as staying here. Of those, almost half visited the Liptovský Mikuláš district.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

The Statistical Office has published data on tourism for 2022. They show that Bratislava attracted almost 930,000 visitors who stayed overnight.

Poprad district was in second place, with 610,000 visitors in 2022. The third most-visited district was Liptovský Mikuláš, where 470,000 overnight stays were recorded.

In terms of specific locations within Žilina Region, the resort village of Demänovská Dolina, a skiing and hiking destination in the Low Tatras, had the highest number of overnight visitors.