Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

23. Feb 2023 at 18:39

You can now try a new flat in Bratislava before buying it

A developer in the Slovak capital is offering a try-before-you-buy concept.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Čerešne residential project in Bratislava.Čerešne residential project in Bratislava. (Source: ITB Development)

People hunting for a new home in Bratislava have the opportunity to try living in the property before they become its potential buyer, a novel concept in the capital.

ITB Development, a developer behind the Čerešne (Cherries) blocks of flats in Bratislava’s Dúbravka-Polianky borough, decided to allow people interested in buying a flat in this residential complex to remain in one of the flats for two days, which range from one-bedroom to four-bedroom flats.

People need to sign a reservation contract and pay a refundable deposit before receiving the key to a four-bedroom and fully-furnished flat. If they decide not to buy a Čerešne flat, they will receive the deposit back.

The developer is already building the third part of the Čerešne residential complex with 260 flats. For many families, the complex has already become a home.

The residential complex is just a 10-minute drive or a 30-minute tram ride from the Bratislava city centre. Department stores, hiking trails, or swimming pools can be found near the Polianky area.

