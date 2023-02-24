Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Feb 2023

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between February 23 and March 5, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Pictures from The Gift pantomime show. Milan Sladek wrote it in the Swedish Goteborg in 1969 as a metaphor of Czechoslovakia's cohabitation with the Soviet Union. Pictures from The Gift pantomime show. Milan Sladek wrote it in the Swedish Goteborg in 1969 as a metaphor of Czechoslovakia's cohabitation with the Soviet Union. (Source: Courtesy of Milan Sladek )

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

PARTY: Nočná. #slavaukraini edition ZANIAS live - DJs from UA & Friends; Feb 24, 22:00
FESTIVAL: Winter JazzFest Trnava 2023; Feb 25
EVENT: Milan Sládek - Krížová cesta; Feb 25, 19:00
CONCERT: Echoes of world festivals: TÁR; Feb 25, 19:00
EVENT: Instant dancing; Feb 25, 22:00
CONCERT: Saxophobia; Feb 25-26, 19:00
EVENT: Rooftop community garden; Feb 26, 13:30
EVENT: Circus Varius on Ice; Mar 4, 17:00
EVENT: Aquarium and Terrarium; Mar 5, 09:00
CONCERT: Godár, Zimmer, Albrecht concert; Feb 5, 19:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

