Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
27. Feb 2023 at 15:08  I Premium content

Change is possible, Slovakia’s story shows

But how many chances does one country get?

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
Five years without Jan and Martina gathering in Bratislava. Five years without Jan and Martina gathering in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Five years after the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak, the masterminds behind the crime have not been convicted and the country is sinking into ever-deeper frustration. One year of war has tested Slovaks too, and the results are sobering. The killer of Henry Acorda is out of prison after serving only one-third of his sentence.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

It has been five years since journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová were murdered in their home in Veľká Mača, a village in western Slovakia. After the initial shock, most of Slovakia’s society understood that the assassination of a journalist – the couple were killed by gunshots at close range – was cause for grief but also a disturbing sign of “something evil under the surface”, as then president Andrej Kiska put it a few weeks later, amid the political turmoil that gave rise to a new Slovakia – albeit one that is still a work in progress.

SkryťTurn off ads

Many would brand the previous sentence an optimistic, perhaps even naive, assessment. In the wake of the murder, there was a lot of grief – over the death of two young people but also over the condition of a state that had failed to prevent it from happening. That grief was quickly transformed into constructive anger and then hope, embodied in the election of the current president, Zuzana Čaputová, in 2019.

On the fifth anniversary of the murders, viewers in Slovakia had the chance to see a documentary that tells the story of the murder from the outside, by an American filmmaker. As such, it provides a good way for any outsider to understand the basics of what had been going on in the country before the crime occurred, and what has transpired since.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

News digest: Ukraine is Europe, says European leader

How Slovakia is helping Ukraine one year on, plus the importance of health care as an election issue, and a judge is convicted.


24. feb
Dutch student Lisa Verberne flips a lokša.

Recipe for love: Take one Dutch person, add a Slovak

Sharing a kitchen is an intimate experience, says student.


23. feb
Ivan Tomko, vice-chair of the Business Service Center Forum (BSCF) at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham)

Chatbots can take routine jobs, allowing BSC employees to do more sophisticated work

We are living in very interesting and turbulent times, says Business Service Center Forum Vice Chair Ivan Tomko.


22. feb
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad