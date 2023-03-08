Remarkable Bratislava spa will feature a Roman bath-style pool

The Grössling Spa is one of the last unrestored national cultural monuments in downtown Bratislava.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Refurbishment of the remarkable Grössling Spa in the centre of Bratislava is continuing.

The capital, the Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava (MIB), and the OPPS architettura studio, are working on key details of the complex's future form. New visualisations demonstrate the outdoor pool along with three indoor ones, inspired by the concept of an ancient Roman bath with an open roof. The details for the dry sauna are also being finalised.

“The greenhouse above the space around the pool will contribute to creating an enclosed place undisturbed by the outside world,” said Gábor Bindics of MIB, who is coordinating the complex's reconstruction, as quoted in the press release. “The hollow in the roof will offer a view of the chimney from 1914, as well as the original historical steam boilers. We plan to build loungers with water massage at one of the pool's edges.”

Related article:

Related article: Italian architects to design refurbishing of Bratislava's iconic bathhouse Read more

Italian architects from the OPPS architettura studio, the winner of an architectural international tender, have designed the outdoor pool as one with an open roof over the water area while inspired by an ancient Roman bath. The advantage of the Roman baths is that they allowed better social enjoyment for spa guests, as they could walk around the pool, discuss or play board games. The outdoor pool will supplement three indoor pools.

Part of the complex will also be a dry sauna. This type of sauna in the form of a hot air chamber was located at this site in 1895. The restoration of a dry sauna will not only contribute to reviving the historic form of the spa, but make services more attractive for visitors. They will have somewhere to warm up after swimming.

Near the sitting pools, visitors will find a steam bath. As a result, they will be able to complete a circuit where they first bathe in indoor pools with 35, 38 and 40 degree water and then proceed to a steam bath with 48 degree steam. It should be followed by a shower or cooling pool.

What has been done so far

Over the past two years, the city has managed to repair the chimney, which was in disrepair. The collapsed roof on the former boiler room is currently being restored. A building of no historical value from the 1970s was successfully removed from the premises. More than 1,500 tonnes of debris from the 1990s have been gradually brought out from the interior, while all valuable elements are being preserved.

Valuable architectural details such as the detail of the windows in the attic were uncovered thanks to the demolition work.

“We are already thinking about how to design the bookshelves in the future library so that the view of the windows is preserved,” said Bindics. “For the roof-light, we plan to design an overlay similar to the one from 1895. We want to reintroduce the year of construction on the building façade.”

After the demolition work is completed, the project will continue with the restoration of the historical boilers from 1912. The now defunct boilers will be incorporated into the Grössling space.

Refurbishment of the Grössling Spa

The Grössling Spa is one of the last unrestored national cultural monuments in the centre of Bratislava and last opened to the public in 1994. The reconstruction will last until 2026, one year more than originally planned. Back in 2021, costs were projected at €14 million.

After completion, there will be a library and a café in addition; on Medená Street there will be a city park.