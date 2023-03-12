House renovation subsidies a failure due to little interest

Subsidies accompanied by complicated conditions.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

https://index.sme.sk/c/23139739/dotacie-obnova-domov-zmena-pravidla.html

Last September, Environment Minister Ján Budaj presented subsidies for the renovation of old houses. He estimated that the first 4,000 applicants would have signed on by the end of the year.

This did not happen. The Slovak Environment Agency (SAŽP), which oversees the subsidy schemes, approved one application by the end of the year. The situation did not improve much after that, the pilot bids closing at the end of February.

According to experts, state administration and complicated conditions discourage house owners.

Unfulfilled expectations

By mid-2026, 30,000 houses in Slovakia will be renovated using subsidies. Half a billion euros from the EU recovery plan has been allocated for the purpose. Last autumn the SAŽP poured the first €30 million into two pilot bids.

While the first is intended for all applicants, the second with more favourable conditions is open to families with at least four children, or with a severely disabled child.

The Environment Ministry expected huge interest in subsidies due to the energy crisis, and rising expenditures for households that have not invested in energy efficient measures.

However, two weeks before the closing of the bids, the SAŽP has registered less than 2,800 applications.

"While in the first month we received a thousand applications, many of which had been prepared for a long time, in the following two months there were only 1,200," says marketing manager Alexander Prizemin from Isover. This company handles thermal insulation and the renovation of houses.

A combination of factors

The failure of the pilot bids is probably due to a combination of several factors. One is that many potential applicants started with modifications or equipment installation before the bids were announced. This does not disqualify them, but they lack an energy certificate and photos reflecting the house's condition before the work begins.

"The energy assessment can be obtained retroactively, but the lack of photos from before was a real problem," says Prizemin.

Another obstacle is the condition of having a permanent residence in a house to which the subsidy will apply, starting from September 6, 2022 at the latest. The ministry wants to prevent people from applying for subsidies for cottages or houses that they use occasionally or for recreation.

According to Prizemin, this condition also excludes eligible applicants. "For example, in the case of owners who bought an older house, moved out of the city and are gradually renovating their home, but have not changed their residence. Alternatively, a house that is permanently occupied by an elderly couple who have already transferred the house to their children."

According to him, one solution could be permanent residence in a property on the day of submitting the application.

The issue of an energy certificate can also be a problem. There are not many specialists certified by the Slovak Chamber of Civil Engineers, and they can be overwhelmed by orders from house owners planning partial renovation, and probably will not receive the subsidy anyway.

Where to find help and how to understand the rules

Information on the conditions for subsidies can be found on the website obnovdom.sk (currently only in Slovak). According to Prizemin, they are too complicated and applicants often do not understand what is expected of them.

MEP Martin Hojsík (Progressive Slovakia/Renew Europe) thinks the same as well. "A lady and her husband approached me. They say that they studied the documents all weekend and did not understand them. And they are both university-educated people. Can we imagine a single mother with an apprenticeship understanding it?"

In order to obtain clarification, the SAŽP has established a dedicated e-mail address, a telephone line and ten regional centres in regional cities. The agency claims that since October they have received 17,000 phone calls, 1,100 emails and 6,500 applicants at the regional centres.

However, in some cities, the regional centres are located in a hard-to-find places and, until recently, often lacked clear signs. In Nitra, the navigation on the website referred to the Investments Ministry Regional Centre, which could have confused people. Upon a prompt by Index, the SAŽP tried to change the sign but was unsuccessful.

Katarína Nikodemová, director of the Buildings for the Future platform, sees a problem in the price ceilings for individual measures. The Environment Ministry set them last summer, so that they may not reflect the current situation on a market marked by inflation.

In addition, many applicants await the experience of others and then decide whether to apply for the bids.

Most applicants have not received any feedback. The SAŽP does not even send an automatic e-mail on the registration of their application. Applicants are contacted when additional information is needed or they need to be informed about whether the conditions have fulfilled. However, this can take up to three months.

The SAŽP has announced that it wants to eliminate this deficiency and will immediately send a message about the application's acceptance.

Energy poverty not taken into account

So far, just a little over 200 households have signed up for the second bid with more favourable conditions covering up to 95 percent of the costs (a maximum of €18,000). Experts see a problem in an inappropriately defined group of eligible applicants.

Martin Hojsík says that it is not right for the state to allocate subsidies according to the number of children. According to him, a criterion based on household income would be more appropriate. "The basis of this bid should be the risk of energy poverty."

According to a Regulatory Body for Network Industries (ÚRSO) study, the risk of energy poverty also affects disabled pensioners and families with one child, where one of the parents receives old-age pension. In total, 400,000 households could thus have easier access to subsidies for house renovation.

In addition, even in the case of the second bid, the reconstruction costs must be paid by one's own money, because the state reimburses them after all invoices have been submitted. "The ability to pre-finance and handle the process of more extensive reconstruction is a big problem for this target group," explains Katarína Nikodemová.

She cites the model in the Czech Republic. The scheme for socially disadvantaged groups, called Green Savings Light, provides a subsidy in full in advance. "They have a positive experience with this in the Czech Republic. The demand is huge."

Emerging new challenge

The SAŽP does not consider the low interest in subsidies due to the "complexity and uniqueness of the project" to be a failure.

The pilot bids were expected to help in identifying strengths and weaknesses. "We obtained a lot of data, which we will analyse, evaluate, and create the conditions for a new bid on their basis."

Help in this regard should also be provided by a recent survey, which confirmed that applicants are held back by a lack of their own funds, the need to take out a loan to refinance reconstruction in economically uncertain times, as well as the fear of too much bureaucracy.

The Environment Ministry plans to present the next round of bids in the coming weeks, and should allow the use of subsidies during reconstruction. "Up to 90 percent of all requests will have the potential for successful equipment."

The ambition is to receive 290 applications per week instead of the current 145. The second preferential bid should no longer be aimed only at families with children, but also households that, according to ÚRSO, are threatened by energy poverty.

©Index