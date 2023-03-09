Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

9. Mar 2023 at 19:44

News digest: Onion shortage hits Slovakia

Hydroponic farm in Bratislava, journalists facing criminal complaints, and your umbrella might come in handy on Friday.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, March 9 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Onions become a commodity in short supply

Based on official statistics, onions are grown in Slovakia on an area of ​​870 hectares. Based on official statistics, onions are grown in Slovakia on an area of ​​870 hectares. (Source: Pixabay)

Onions, one of the most popular vegetables among Slovaks, are now a scarce commodity in Slovakia.

The Slovak Chamber of Agriculture and Food has said that geopolitical tension and adverse weather associated with floods in Pakistan, frosts in Central Asia and drought in northern Africa are to blame for the shortage.

The shortage should end in June, or later, estimates the Sanagro agricultural company. The firm grows onions in its farm in Senec.

  • Media: Three journalists are facing criminal complaints following the Smer party's decision to turn to the Prosecutor General's Office.

  • Travel: Explore the educational trail 'In the footsteps of bandits in the borderland'.

  • War: Earlier in the week, a discussion on the war in Ukraine was disrupted by a rowdy crowd influenced by disinformation.

SONG FOR THURSDAY

Czech-Slovak R&B

Young Slovak artist Laris Diam from Turčianske Teplice, central Slovakia, and Czech artist Eli Michaili, who has Greek roots, have created their own music project called Nienna.

Listen to their R&B single 'Obloha Zhasla' (The Sky Has Gone Dark).

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

A farm on the first floor of a former telephone exchange

Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm. Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Inspired by Australian farmer Murray Hallam, Slovak Filip Toška decided to do hydroponic cultivation, growing plants in a nutrient solution.

In a few lines:

  • Poland officially agrees to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine together with Slovakia, acting Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (Demokrati) wrote on Facebook. Polish President Andrzej Duda has declared his country's readiness for this step in an interview with CNN. Igor Matovič, leader of the ruling party OĽaNO, thinks such a fundamental decision should not be up to the interim government. Instead, he believes President Zuzana Čaputová should also take part in making a decision on this matter. This would require amending the constitution. The president, however, thinks it is parliament that should decide on the transfer of grounded jets to Ukraine.
  • Transparency International Slovakia has published a list of the best and most efficient district court judges in Slovakia. Judge Gabriela Bargelová from the Žilina District Court came first. Up to five judges from Rimavs ká Sobota, central Slovakia, are featured in the top 16 judges.
  • In 2022, a total of 20,218 dwellings were completed in Slovakia. It was 2.1 percent lower than in 2021. (Statistics Office)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Overcast and rainy weather, particularly in the afternoon. Storms in some places. The highest daytime temperature will range from 10°C to 19°C. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk. Or you can complain about our work. It can help us get better, too.

