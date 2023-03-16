Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

16. Mar 2023 at 15:00

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Searching for Bratislava activities on a budget? Visit a design exhibition or take a trip through Malý Slavín.

Kseniia Husieva

Design | Music | Nature

Design

Umelka Gallery Umelka Gallery (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Design Without Borders

Until April 9 at Umelka Art Gallery, Dostojevského Rad 2, Bratislava. Opening hours: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

The Budapest exhibition "Design without Borders" and a series of events with a nineteen-year tradition will be presented in Bratislava for the first time. The presented works, projects, and objects bridge various fields – fine art, product design, visual and performative art. More than 100 artists from 15 countries will perform in Bratislava.

Music

Faculty of Music and Dance of Academy of Performing Arts Faculty of Music and Dance of Academy of Performing Arts (Source: vsmu.sk)

Public art and music events

March 17, 20-21, and 23 at Dvorana concert halls on Zochova 1 in Bratislava; start at 5 p.m. or at 7 p.m. (depends on a concert).

The Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava invites everyone to their public art and music events, where the students of the music and dance faculty regularly perform.

On the dates above, concert goers can enjoy the melodies performed by students playing bassoon, clarinet, and guitar. Some of them will also sing.

You can find the full list of concerts (in Slovak) here.

The concert halls, big and small, can be found in the same building as the faculty itself.

Nature

Autumn in the Kamzík green area in Bratislava. Autumn in the Kamzík green area in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Dano Veselský)

A hike near Bratislava

Each Saturday foreigners living in Bratislava meet for a hike in the region. Every Friday they publish the locations on a Facebook group where the weekend adventure is going to take place.

Last weekend's starting point was from the borough of Záhorská Bystrica, where the hikers met at 9 a.m. followed by an approximately 2-hour walk through Malý Slavín. After having some rest, the hike continued to Stánisko and U Slivu. The trip ended at Pekná Cesta, where Tram 3 at Krasňany can take you back to the city centre.

The total hike time (without rests) should take a bit more than 3 hours.

If you would like to go on the hike, here's a map.

Before you go out and enjoy Bratislava and the surrounding areas, see where you can find all the places and venues in this week's overview.

Bratislava

