Have a look at the view from the first Slovak skyscraper

Prices of flats were not disclosed.

The first Slovak skyscraper, the Eurovea Tower (right). (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The first Slovak skyscraper, Eurovea Tower, is approaching completion. The building has reached its final height of 168 metres. The developer J&T Real Estate says approval of the tower should begin in summer.

Eurovea Tower will offer 407 flats and apartments on 46 floors. Included are 45 large residences on the highest floors. The complex will also have a parking lot for 1,400 cars, the Index magazine wrote.

Interest in flats huge

According to the developer, the skyscraper is already about 90 percent sold.

"We have not seen such huge interest in the buying of housing for any project. From the beginning, the flats in both Eurovea Tower and nearby Eurovea Riverside complex were sold at a fast pace," says Pavel Pelikán, JTRE Executive Director.