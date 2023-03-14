Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Mar 2023 at 17:49  I 

Interior Ministry asks staff to remove TikTok from devices

Several politicians do not deem the Chinese app to be a security threat.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Slovak Interior Ministry has asked its employees to uninstall TikTok from their devices.The Slovak Interior Ministry has asked its employees to uninstall TikTok from their devices. (Source: TASR/AP/Sean Kilpatrick)

The Slovak Interior Ministry has sent out an email to its employees in which the department recommends uninstalling TikTok, a Chinese video-sharing app, from their devices.

The tech website Živé.sk was the first to break the news on March 13.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The ministry’s warning comes after several countries, including the USA and the Czech Republic, have voiced their concerns. Politicians from these countries argue that the communist Chinese government could use the data collected by the tech giant to spy on people and even influence politics in their countries. The USA is considering banning the app completely.

SkryťTurn off ads

“TikTok collects a large amount of information that ends up on third-party servers,” the Slovak Interior Ministry has pointed out. The department believes that how the data are collected and their amount could be used to target individuals.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Peter Pellegrini

Related topics: Hnutie SME RODINA

Top stories

Slovak politicians have said they will continue using TikTok, despite the National Security Authority's security warnings.

News digest: Let's learn Slovak together, dobre?

TikTok seen as a security threat in Slovakia, make your own bone broth soup, and expect rain and strong winds on Wednesday.


9 h
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad