Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
17. Mar 2023 at 12:47  I 

English-language books popular as Book Month gets into full swing

Official story behind March celebration of literary culture touching, but real reason more prosaic.

Jana Liptáková
Bookstores organise discussions and readings during the Book Month.Bookstores organise discussions and readings during the Book Month. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

In Slovakia, March is many book-lovers’ favourite time of year as shops and libraries - the former often holding public readings and competitions and the latter forgiving fines for late returns - mark Book Month.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The tradition of Book Month in March dates back almost 70 years to the former communist regime.

But while the official reason to celebrate books in March is given as a tribute to the figure of Matej Hrebenda Hačavský (March 10, 1796 – March 16, 1880), who after going blind as a boy begged people to read to him, the real reasons is much more prosaic.

SkryťTurn off ads

Book Month was introduced in March to try and boost weak sales of books between winter, when Christmas drives sales up, and the start of the summer holidays when people traditionally turned back to more avid reading again.

Totalitarian beginnings

It was introduced in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic in 1955 as a joint idea of the Culture Ministry and the Union of Czechoslovak Writers, in cooperation with shops and the four largest publishing houses of the time.

Book Month outlived the communist regime which has created it, though, and has continued since the Velvet Revolution in 1989.

“It is not a ‘legacy of the previous regime’ but rather a nice tradition, when at least once a year books get the attention they deserve,” Juraj Šlesar, marketing manager of the Martinus bookstore chain told The Slovak Spectator, adding that books perform a very important social function.

SkryťTurn off ads

Michal Rajter, CEO of Panta Rhei, another of Slovakia’s major bookstore chains, was equally enthusiastic of the March celebration of books.

“Book Month may have been created during the undemocratic regime before 1989, but the idea it expressed is not associated with that regime. It is a tribute to the power of literature that has manifested itself at every stage of human history,” he said.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Bratislava

Top stories

Nová Cvernovka

News digest: How to celebrate Book Month in Bratislava

Covid-19 measures change, Bratislava Zoo cherishes its new lion, and where to get ready for St Patrick's Day.


3 h
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
A MiG-29 fighter jet during the SIAF International Aviation Days.

Slovakia will provide its Soviet-made jets to Ukraine

The interim cabinet will not ask for approval from parliament.


23 h
The Umelka exhibition space.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Searching for Bratislava activities on a budget? Visit a design exhibition or take a trip through Malý Slavín.


16. mar
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad