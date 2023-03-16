Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

16. Mar 2023 at 19:43  I 

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between March 16 and March 26, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
One of the 1943 Superman issues, which John Sikela helped co-draw.One of the 1943 Superman issues, which John Sikela helped co-draw. (Source: Marko Erd)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

FESTIVAL: Uprising Winter Edition Bratislava; Mar 17, 19:00
EVENT: Bratislava Discovery Walk; Mar 18, 15:50
EVENT: International Night Bratislava; Mar 18, 19:30
EVENT: Nordic Walking training Bratislava; Mar 19, 21, 23
CONCERT: Fragile concert; Mar 20, 19:00
EVENT: The Snow Queen in Bratislava; Mar 22, 17:00
FESTIVAL: AnimeSHOW 2023 Bratislava; Mar 24
MARKET: Cverna Market; Mar 25, 10:00
EVENT: PENGUINS; Mar 25, 10:00
TOUR: Guided tour of the Primate's Palace; Mar 26, 14:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

