Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
FESTIVAL: Uprising Winter Edition Bratislava; Mar 17, 19:00
EVENT: Bratislava Discovery Walk; Mar 18, 15:50
EVENT: International Night Bratislava; Mar 18, 19:30
EVENT: Nordic Walking training Bratislava; Mar 19, 21, 23
CONCERT: Fragile concert; Mar 20, 19:00
EVENT: The Snow Queen in Bratislava; Mar 22, 17:00
FESTIVAL: AnimeSHOW 2023 Bratislava; Mar 24
MARKET: Cverna Market; Mar 25, 10:00
EVENT: PENGUINS; Mar 25, 10:00
TOUR: Guided tour of the Primate's Palace; Mar 26, 14:00
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO