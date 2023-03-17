Items in shopping cart: View
Police chief to general prosecutor: 'Do your job'

Four elite investigators are still charged with serious offences after 18 months, despite a court describing them as unjustified.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Police chief Štefan Hamran, speaking at a media conference on March 15, 2023, details alleged irregularities in the transcripts of wiretaps being cited as evidence the case against four senior police investigators.Police chief Štefan Hamran, speaking at a media conference on March 15, 2023, details alleged irregularities in the transcripts of wiretaps being cited as evidence the case against four senior police investigators. (Source: TASR - Dano Veselský)

Police chief Štefan Hamran has called on the general prosecutor, Maroš Žilinka, to act in the case of police investigators working at the National Crime Agency (NAKA) who have been charged with crimes. He pointed to allegations of evidence tampering in the investigation.

“How is it possible that our society has been traumatised by irregularities in this case for so long?” Hamran asked at a press conference on March 15.

He went on to send a message to the general prosecutor, asking him to reveiew the work of his subordinates. The police chief pointed to several wording discrepancies in the transcriptions of wiretaps used as evidence in the case, suggesting that the case against the investigators has been manipulated. The transcripts were produced by people from the Police Inspectorate, a body that works independently of the police force and falls under the Interior Ministry.

Hamran reacts to Fico

