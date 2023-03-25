Three-legged wolf survives cold winters thanks to his wolf family's support

Muránska Planina Park crossed by five wolf packs.

The winter monitoring of large animals in Muránska Planina National Park covered 26 routes with a total length of 398 kilometres.

At the beginning of last month, 24 park administration employees, as well as the Slovak State Nature Conservancy and volunteers, took part in it.

According to the information published by Jakub Korytiak from the Muránska Planina National Park Administration on the their Facebook page, the monitoring was carried out by recording footprints, droppings and hairs.

"We found four lynx, nine brown bears and five wolf packs," Korytiak said, adding that two monitored wolf packs have a core territory in the national park.

"The territory of the remaining three packs only marginally extends into the park," he explained.

The monitoring takes place extensively throughout the year by recording signs of presence, such as tracks and droppings on the paths, and with the help of camera traps installed in selected places.

An interesting story from a camera trap

The monitoring often results in interesting findings, moments from the mountains that people can see thanks to camera traps.

The interesting story of a wolf named Trojnožka (Tripod) confirms this, which transpired in Muránska Planina and was published on the World Wildlife Fund Slovakia (WWF Slovakia) website.