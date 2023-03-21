Slovak ham radio operators conquer Indian Ocean island, send first signal to the world in years

Up to 2,000 stations around the world wanted to talk to the Slovaks at once.

In emergency situations such as earthquakes or other natural disasters, it is amateur radio operators who ensure the connection between individual sites. When phones do not work, this can be the only way to communicate. They can reach the other side of the world with their antennas.

Year-long preparation for expedition

The KAPA amateur radio club from Partizánske, Trenčín Region, undertook a difficult expedition. At the turn of February and March, they visited St. Brandon Island, belonging to the Republic of Mauritius. It was not easy, taking a year to get all entry permits, licenses and sponsors.

Then they did not receive permission to sail due to an ongoing cyclone in the area. Man proposes, but God disposes. They had to rebook their flights, which made their trip considerably more expensive.

They reached the island on March 9.