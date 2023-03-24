Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Mar 2023 at 6:00

The new electric chapter of VW Slovakia to start: the plant will produce all-electric SUV Porsche Cayenne

The plant began to produce all-electric cars as the first one in the country – they were smaller urban vehicles from the Up category in 2013.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Volkswagen Slovakia plant in Bratislava will produce all-electric SUV Porsche Cayenne.Volkswagen Slovakia plant in Bratislava will produce all-electric SUV Porsche Cayenne. (Source: Courtesy of VW Slovakia)

Volkswagen Slovakia, as the first carmaker in the country, started producing fully electric cars in 2013: smaller urban vehicles from the Up category. After 10 years, it was assigned production of the first fully electric large luxury cars in Slovakia. It will be the future all-electric SUV Porsche Cayenne, the company announced on Thursday, March 23.

“The plant in Bratislava has done outstanding work in recent years and has received several awards,” said Albrecht Reimold, Board Member for Production and Logistics at Porsche. “The future Cayenne will be the first all-electric SUV to be manufactured there.”

Reimold knows the strengths of the multi-brand plant in Bratislava first-hand. From 2012 to 2016 he was the chairman and member of the executive board for technology at Volkswagen Slovakia.

The chairman of the Board of Directors of Volkswagen Slovakia, Oliver Grünberg, said that the trust in the Porsche brand in the Bratislava plant is proof of professional competence and many years of experience.

“At the same time, as a multi-brand plant, we can effectively use synergies within the concern,” Grünberg said as cited in the press release.

The fourth, all-electric generation of the Porsche Cayenne will enter the market in the second half of the decade, VW Slovakia spokesperson Lucia Kovarovič Makayová told the SITA agency. She specified neither the amount of the investment nor the number of new jobs to be created.

The Bratislava plant began to produce the SUV Porsche Cayenne in 2002, i.e. 21 years ago. At that time, it assembled bodies that were afterwards sent to Leipzig, Germany when the cars were finalised. An investment of €800 million accompanied the third generation Porsche Cayenne when it arrived to Volkswagen Slovakia in 2017. The money was used for the construction of a new body shop and an assembly hall for Porsche brand products. Since then, Porsche Cayenne has been manufactured in Slovakia as a complete vehicle. In 2019, the second model, the Porsche Cayenne Coupé, was added to the production line.

