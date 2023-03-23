Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. Mar 2023 at 17:37 I Modified at 23. Mar 2023 at 18:40  I 

Slovak MP blames secret political deal for his Brussels fiasco

Martin Klus not recommended for a job at the European Court of Auditors by an EP committee.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Martin Klus.Martin Klus.

Slovak lawmaker Martin Klus may not sit on the European Court of Auditors after the European Parliament’s Committee on Budget Control refused to support his candidacy.

None of the committee members backed Klus, a former political analyst and state secretary at the Foreign Ministry, in the voting on March 23.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“It's a big shame for Slovakia,” tweeted Czech MEP and the committee’s vice-chair, Tomáš Zdechovský.

Klus has no or very little experience in finances and their management. Still, he tried to convince the committee on Wednesday that he would be capable of doing the job for the EU institution that guards European money. He failed to do so. When German MEP, Joachim Kuhs. began to question Klus' independence by suggesting that as state secretary he could have influenced things so as to become a candidate for the post at the European Court of Auditors, Klus admitted that the former coalition had considered nominated him as a candidate in 2021, the Sme daily wrote.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

European Union

Top stories

News digest: Ukrainians in control of four Slovak fighter jets now

An Italian recipe, three free things to do in Bratislava, and a Slovak MP's fiasco in Brussels.


5 h
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
Lívia Vašáková heads the Recovery Plan Department at the Government Office.

Reform delays put recovery plan payments in doubt

Slovakia gets second tranche of EU cash, more due later this year.


22. mar
Friends drinking a kapurková shot.

Slovak Matters: Departures, even when drinking

The last column was dedicated to saying hello; now we go over the last word, whether saying goodbye or taking the customary last shot.


21. mar
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad