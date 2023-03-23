News digest: Ukrainians now in control of four Slovak fighter jets

An Italian recipe, three free things to do in Bratislava, and a Slovak MP's fiasco in Brussels.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, March 23 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes

First grounded jets take off to Ukraine

Mig-29 fighter jet. (Source: SME)

The first machines have left Slovakia several days after Ukraine and Slovakia agreed on the transfer of 13 Soviet-made MiG-29 jets.

"The first four MiG-29 fighter jets were safely handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces," Interim Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď said on Thursday afternoon.

Other jets will be handed over to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Cuban's gay 'fortress' in Bratislava

Asiel Caro stands behind the counter inside the RU!DO queer club. (Source: Archive of M.J.)

From Havana, Angel Asiel Abreu Caro tells The Slovak Spectator about his gay bar in Bratislava and life in Slovakia, which he fell for in 10 days.

In a few lines:

MPs approved an increase in a temporary tax imposed on refineries , to 70 percent. The Slovnaft refinery in Bratislava considers the tax to be a targeted political attack on a long-term successful company of strategic importance.

About 200 Slovnaft workers protested on Thursday afternoon for a wage increase. The refinery is offering employees a 10-percent wage increase, but the union is asking for up to 18 percent. The company is hampered by the fact that the union’s demands exceed inflation. The refinery is known for high wages. (Denník N)

This year, Bratislava will operate with a budget of €607.6 million. Compared to last year, this is an increase of more than a quarter. Last year's budget stood at €471 million. The city will raise several fees in order to obtain money for the operation of services, including entrance fees to sports grounds or municipal cultural institutions.

A display that marks Slovak-US relations. It opened on March 23, 2023, near the US embassy in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Patchy showers or storms. Extremely hot. The highest daytime temperature will range from 15°C to 22°C. (SHMÚ)

